The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE THG opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.