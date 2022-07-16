The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 26,627 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,876,244.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12.

On Thursday, July 7th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 3,007 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $664,547.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $393,975.01.

On Friday, July 1st, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24.

HSY stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average is $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

