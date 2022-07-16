The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG opened at $145.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

