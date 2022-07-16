The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $235,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

