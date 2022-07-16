TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

