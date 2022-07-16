Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $10.37. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 158,393 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $665.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

