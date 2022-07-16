Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $675.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %

TMO opened at $538.87 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

