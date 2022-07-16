Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Short Interest Up 353.0% in June

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 353.0% from the June 15th total of 71,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

