Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Up 281.1% in June

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, an increase of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

