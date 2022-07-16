Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

