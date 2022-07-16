TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

