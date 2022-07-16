Truist Financial Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $102.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $89.66 on Thursday. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

