Truist Financial Corp Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of StepStone Group worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in StepStone Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

StepStone Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.53.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

