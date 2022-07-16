Truist Financial Corp Has $3.81 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.40.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

