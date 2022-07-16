Truist Financial Corp Has $3.92 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $273.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

