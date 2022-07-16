Truist Financial Corp Has $4.07 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 430.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Whiting Petroleum worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $101.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

