Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Republic Services Company Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

