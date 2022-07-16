Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $85.21 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

