Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.26% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,306 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,522,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,049,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 194,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.77 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $20.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

