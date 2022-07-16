Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of TSGTY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $52.17.

Tsingtao Brewery Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

