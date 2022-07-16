Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.20 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

