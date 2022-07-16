Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

