UBS Group Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $180.00

Jul 16th, 2022

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average of $178.03. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

