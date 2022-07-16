Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,264 Average PT from Analysts

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.06) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.51) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.06) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,154 ($13.73) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,341.86. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($14.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,088.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,084.82.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

