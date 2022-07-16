Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

UNTY stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

