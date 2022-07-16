Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

U opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after acquiring an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

