Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

