Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Trading Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Insider Activity at Upstart
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
