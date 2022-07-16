Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after buying an additional 184,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 74,753 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

