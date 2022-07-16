Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

