VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

