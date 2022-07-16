VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM opened at $14.43 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

