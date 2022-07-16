Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $153.09

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $153.09 and last traded at $153.09, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

