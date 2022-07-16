Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

