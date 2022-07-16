Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

VINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,172. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

