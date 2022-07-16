Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vinci Price Performance
Shares of VCISY stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.
Vinci Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci (VCISY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.