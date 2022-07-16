Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vinci Company Profile

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($113.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vinci from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($118.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.