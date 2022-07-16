Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.73 ($1.95).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.84) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.45) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.04 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,150.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

