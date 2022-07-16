VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
Shares of VNRX stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.14.
About VolitionRx
