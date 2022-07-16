W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

