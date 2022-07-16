Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $2,676,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $5,582,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

