Wealthpoint LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.28. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

