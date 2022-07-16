Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $19.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $439.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

