Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
