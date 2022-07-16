Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Welltower by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

