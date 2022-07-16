Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.81.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
