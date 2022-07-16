Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $58.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

