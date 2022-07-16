Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of WLL opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

