Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $285,977,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

