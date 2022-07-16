Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 0.3 %

YUMC stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.