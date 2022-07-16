Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lessened by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.64.

ZBH stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.