Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,593,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.97.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

